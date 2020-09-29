Williston artists beautify over 20 utility boxes as part of community enhancement project

Pieces of infrastructure in Williston have become art projects, thanks to a grant.

Over the last few months, area artists were given the chance to decorate over 20 utility boxes as part of a community enhancement project.

This was made possible through the STAR Fund, the city’s development budget.

The artists gave each box its own flavor from images of Theodore Roosevelt to historical buildings.

“I remember when I first started the project some people would ask, ‘Did you paint that? I never noticed these boxes before.’ That’s been a common thing because if they’re not wrapped you don’t really ever notice them,” Communications Strategists City of Williston Caitlin Pallai said.

Pallai says she encourages anyone to ride around the community and check the boxes out.

