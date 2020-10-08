Williston artists receive North Dakota Art, Culture, and Vibrancy award

Pieces of infrastructure decorated for a community project in Williston are being recognized with a state award.

Over the last few months, area artists were given the chance to decorate more than 20 utility boxes as part of a community enhancement project.

Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that Williston was being honored with the 2020 Main Street North Dakota Art, Culture, and Vibrancy award.

The award recognizes any initiative that uplifts the community in a positive manner.

“I’m pretty humbled to receive the award and for Williston to be honored at the state level, it’s pretty exciting for public art to be recognized at the state level and is encouraging to me,” City of Williston Communications Strategist Caitlin Pallai said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the artists weren’t able to receive their awards in person, but they should be delivered soon.