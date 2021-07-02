Williston asks residents to reduce water usage going into the weekend

The city of Williston is asking residents to cut back on theuir water usage going into Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Public Works Department is reporting demand going into the weekend has reached nearly 75% of the Williston Regional Water Treatment Plant’s daily supply.

The plant produces 21 million gallons of water per day from the Missouri River.

The increased water demand is being attributed to the recent high temperatures and extreme drought conditions that have been observed throughout Williams County.

As a precautionary measure, Williston residents are being encouraged to reduce their water usage so that the Williston Regional Water Treatment Plant can continue to meet demand and provide adequate fire protection during the July 4th weekend.

The city offers some tips on how to cut back on common water activities:

Outdoors:

Water your lawn in the early morning or evening rather than the heat of the day when evaporation is at its greatest.

Water your lawn every other day, not daily.

Step on your lawn — if the grass springs back, it does not need water.

Keep your grass a bit longer. Longer grass promotes deeper root growth, resulting in a more drought-resistant lawn, reduced evaporation, and fewer weeds.

Sweep driveways, sidewalks, and steps rather than hosing them off.

Inspect irrigation systems and check for leaks and broken or clogged sprinkler heads. Fix sprinkler heads that are broken or spraying on the sidewalk, street, or driveway.

If you have a pool, use a cover to reduce evaporation when the pool is not being used.

Avoid washing vehicles at home unless using a bucket or hand-held hose with a shut off. Consider a commercial car wash establishment instead.

Indoors:

Turn off running water while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Take shorter showers.

Keep a pitcher of drinking water in the refrigerator instead of letting the faucet run until the water is cool.

Plug up the sink or use a wash basin if washing dishes by hand.

Run only full loads in the washer and dishwasher.

Fix any water leaks.

Install low-flow shower heads and toilets.

You can check the current drought status for Williams County (updated every Thursday), at: www.drought.gov/states/north-dakota/county/Williams