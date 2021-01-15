Williston baker giving out $100 credit for her homemade baked goods for Valentine’s Day

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A baker is hoping to make Valentine’s extra special this year with a little competition.

Mary Delgado of Williston is asking people in the area to nominate a person who they feel had a really tough 2020, or feel they’ve made an impact on someone’s life.

You’re asked to write a paragraph about that person describing why they should win.

Delgado says the winner will receive a $100 credit toward her homemade baked goods.

“I know there’s people that don’t expect a gift for Valentine’s that maybe want one, but they just never get one, so I thought maybe if I could hear different stories and kind of who they aspire to be,” Delgado said.

Nominations will end the week of Valentine’s Day.

To nominate, someone Delgado ask that you shoot her a message on Facebook.