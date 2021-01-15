Williston baker giving out $100 credit for her homemade baked goods for Valentine’s Day

A baker is hoping to make Valentine’s extra special this year with a little competition.
Mary Delgado of Williston is asking people in the area to nominate a person who they feel had a really tough 2020, or feel they’ve made an impact on someone’s life.
You’re asked to write a paragraph about that person describing why they should win.
Delgado says the winner will receive a $100 credit toward her homemade baked goods.
“I know there’s people that don’t expect a gift for Valentine’s that maybe want one, but they just never get one, so I thought maybe if I could hear different stories and kind of who they aspire to be,” Delgado said.
Nominations will end the week of Valentine’s Day.
To nominate, someone Delgado ask that you shoot her a message on Facebook.