Williston Basin International Aiport adds flight back, implementing new program

From August of 2019 to August of this year, the Williston Basin International Airport saw an 84 percent drop in passenger boardings. That’s the largest drop in the state.

But, as more and more people get comfortable with air travel once again, the airport will restore a second flight to Denver, starting October 1st.

Since March, Delta had suspended its services to the airport, so the second United flight will now provide more convenience for travelers out of the oil patch hub.

“This is a critical piece for us as our community continues to grow and continues to rebound [from] the COVID pandemic. We want to make sure that we’re getting those air carriers that information they need to make those decisions and we’re really happy that United was able to do that,” Williston Basin International Aiport Director, Anthony Dudas said.

Not only will there be a flight added to the daily schedule next month, but so will a new program for non-ticketed visitors.

The XWA Pass program will be the first in the state, allowing access to the restaurant and other services to non-travelers, after they go through TSA.

Dudas says its a simple process, that can allow a new relaxing aspect to visiting the airport.

“Air travel is stressful for a lot of people and being able to come through without — trying to catch your flight or something along those lines — to try to really make it more of a leisurely type effort and activity for people,” Dudas said.

The XWA Pass will be free, but requests for the pass will have to be made at least 24 hours in advance.