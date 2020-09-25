Williston Basin International Airport adding trees, lights and more for one year anniversary

Williston Airport officials are sprucing up the facility as their one year anniversary approaches.

Trees, lights and a couple monument signs can now be seen driving down County Road 7.

This was a part of a million dollar landscaping project.

KX News spoke with the airport director who says this will help the community better get to the airport.

“This is a gateway entrance to our community and people coming to and from the northwestern North Dakota region, this is one of the first things that they’re going to see,” Anthony Dudas said.

Dudas also says this is to enhance the quality of life the City of Williston is working toward.

He says everything should be complete by the end of October.