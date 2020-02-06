Williston Basin International Airport Finalizes Children’s Play Area

The Williston Basin International Airport has added a new feature that they said will hopefully lead to more peaceful flights.

The $300 million airport opened up four months ago, but one thing was missing during the big unveiling: a children’s area.

This was a pitch made during the early planning stages, and it’s finally here.

The space is meant to give kids a chance to wiggle some energy out before boarding their planes.

It includes a safe-landing floor with an up to five-foot-tall fall zone and stackable furniture for kids to climb on, and the millwork features animals native to our state.

“This space is really the last space that we needed to get completed here at the commercial terminal and it really put the cherry on top of this whole beautiful facility that we’re able to offer to our region,” said Airport Director Anthony Dudas.

He said although work is completed inside, there are some final touches along the runway to be made.