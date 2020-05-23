Williston Basin International Airport nearing final completion

Williston Basin International Airport is one big-step closer to completing the airport’s final projects.

With the help of some CARES Act Funding, the new airport was able to receive nearly 99% federal participation to complete their crosswind runway.

Meaning, the City of Williston and the airport will only have to cover approximately $55,000 of a $12-million dollar project.

This runway is a requirement under the FAA’s design and safety standards for flights related to medical, cargo, and other non-commercial flights.

“Aircraft always want to land into the wind so this crosswind runway will allow a significantly higher safety standard for those operations and should deter any cancellations or any inability for cargo or medical team to be able to operate into Williston.” Airport Director City of Williston Anthony Dudas said.

Construction began last week and it should be completed in October.

