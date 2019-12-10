Williston Basin International Airport Still Growing 2 Months Later

Today marked two months since the opening of the $275 million project, replacing what was Sloulin Field International Airport. The inconvenience of the old facility caused the city to rebuild something that could accommodate rapidly growing Williston.

Due to larger runways for larger planes, Williston Basin now has the ability to enplane 6,945 passengers per month whereas before, it only had the capacity for 6,340.

Although renovations are still being made, like rental car locations and more lights to be added to the runway. Airport Director Anthony Dudas said this is only the beginning of where the airport’s future is heading.

“We’re really focused on getting the airport operational to its new normal at this point and time and so it’s really exciting continuing to progress,” said Dudas.

All renovations plan to be complete by fall 2020 if federal funding goes through.