Williston Basin International Airport urges holiday travelers to check-in early

Airport officials in Williston are urging passengers to arrive early for their holiday trips.

That’s because of the expected increase in travelers this thanksgiving.

Holiday travels nationwide are projected to increase to pre-pandemic levels this thanksgiving.

More than 20 million travelers could fly through airports across the U.S., according to the TSA. That number includes travelers through the Williston Basin International Airport — considered one of the busiest in the state.

Airport Director Anthony Dudas says they are ready for the traffic.

“Really want to urge the traveling public to make sure that they arrive early for their flights. Our checkpoint at XWA opens 90 minutes prior to any scheduled departure and just to make sure that they allow appropriate time for check bags and getting through that TSA security checkpoint, and then you can come in and enjoy our restaurant and our other amenities we have at XWA,” said Dudas.

Passengers are also reminded to continue to observe mask-wearing mandates at the airport.

Last week the TSA extended its COVID guidelines to January 2022.