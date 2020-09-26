Williston Basin International Airport will soon allow free access beyond TSA Checkpoints

If you want to take a trip to the Williston Basin International Airport without actually buying a flight, you’ll soon be in luck.

XWA Passes will give people access beyond the TSA Checkpoints.

This will grant individuals the opportunity to visit with friends and family flying through the airport, as well as access to the restaurants.

It’s a single use pass and is completely free.

KX News spoke with the airport director who says this is the first of it’s kind in North Dakota and they’ll be taking all precautions needed.

“As you would be traveling through any airline, this XWA pass follows those very similar guidelines and processes and procedures and actually goes above and beyond and runs a background check on you prior to going through that.” Williston Basin International Airport Anthony Dudas said.

He says he hopes to have things in full swing by the first week of October.