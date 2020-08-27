Williston Basin Military Affairs Committee hosts annual golf tournament to support veterans

All are invited to a few rounds of golf, thanks to the Williston Basin Military Affairs Committee.

The Veterans Scramble is an annual event that will take place at the Eagle Ridge Golf Club in Williston, starting Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Organizers say this is one of their biggest fundraisers helping to bring on future programs and support for veterans.

Golfers of any skill set are invited and food and drinks will be provided.

“The food that we receive. The monetary donations that we receive to help with the veteran’s needs is just phenomenal. Williston truly cares about their veterans and we’re so grateful to live in such a community that will share their time, talent, and treasures with our veterans,” Treasurer Amy Wells said.

Wells says registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

