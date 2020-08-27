Williston Basin Military Affairs Committee is asking the community to wear red on Fridays

Wear Red Fridays is a campaign the committee started to Remember Everyone Deployed.

One member tells KX News the idea sparked 15 years ago when Williston’s Bravo Engineering Company 164 was deployed to Iraq.

Since then, they’ve asked people in and around the community to wear red on Fridays as a way to show both veterans and those still deployed that the community has their back.

“Not everyone has money they can give to the veterans and not everyone has time that they can give to the veterans, but everyone has a redshirt in their closet whether it’s a t-shirt, a tank top, or a polo shirt, or a sweatshirt everybody has some kind of red shirt, so you can show your support just by wearing a red shirt.” Williston Basin Military Affairs Committee Treasurer Amy Wells said.

Wells says you don’t have to live in Williston to participate.

