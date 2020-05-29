Williston Basin Military Affairs Committee shifting to 501(c)(3) nonprofit

The Williston Basin Military Affairs Committee is infamous for its Veteran’s Golf Scramble, Avenue of Flags and Veteran’s Assistance Funds, but after many years of operating under the Williston Chamber of Commerce, the military service will now break off into its own entity and become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

This decision came from having so much growth in the community and wanting to expand their reach, adding additional programs and activities.

“We’re thankful to the chamber. If it wasn’t for the Williston Chamber of Commerce the military affairs wouldn’t be where we are today,” Communications Chair Ken Callahan said.

He says they’re still in the process of moving forward but within six months to a year, they should have full 501(c)(3) status.