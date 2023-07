WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — All six candidates for the Williston Basin School District #7 School Board positions agreed to attend a candidate forum.

According to a Facebook post, the forum is going to be held at the Williston ARC on Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

Tom Simon, Williston Trending Topics News at Coyote Radio 98.5 FM will be the moderator, and Chanse Hall, the managing editor at the Williston Herald, will be asking questions for the panel.

Tune in next week to see what the outcome is.