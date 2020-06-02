Williston Basin Speedway to host first race since last year this weekend

Racing Fan and Driver Brady Bjella said, “It really means a lot for racing to even fire up again for all the drivers up here. I am so happy that we’re back doing all this stuff again.”

The Williston Basin Speedway held its season championships last August, but due to weather cancelations and COVID-19, there hasn’t been a race since.

“It’s kind of hard to fight mother nature. She wins 99% of the time when we’re at a dirt track, but the last two races were supposed to be our fall round-up which is a big event. It’s kind of our give back to our drivers and it got rained out.” President of The Williston Basin Speedway Association Jake Nelson said.

Nelson says It’s been tough not being able to give the fans a good race, but after 9 whole months, the wait is over.

“This Saturday, June 6th will be our opener. We’re going to have four classes racing, the IMCA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sports Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, and IMCA Modifieds, and also the Sling Shots, but it’s going to be our opener, it’s going to be a fun time so hopefully everyone can come out and see it,” he said.

While the track has been closed, Nelson and his crew have completed some cosmetics to and around the track, including new paint on both walls and fences as well as adding a victory lane, something the track hasn’t had in over 40-years of its existence.

“We’ve done a lot of updating to the facility making this place kind of shine back up again while we had that little extra time because of COVID-19, but hopefully the community appreciates what we’ve done as a board and it’ll be great to see everyone out here,” Nelson said.

He told KX News they’re ready for the crowds this weekend and will follow CDC Recommendations to keep everyone safe while still enjoying a great race.