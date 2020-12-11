Williston boy battling Ewing’s sarcoma getting help from Fargo family who went through similar situation

It can be difficult to care for a child battling cancer and yet still maintain life’s everyday battles, but one Fargo family has taken the loss of their son and turned it into a chance to help families going through similar situations.

Landon Solberg’s father, Travis, said, “It always was his nature. He was always a nice kid and treated people with respect.”

Landon life took an unexpected turn in the fall of 2017.

“He started experiencing headaches and it started getting progressively worse. I say they started in October and progressively got worse until December 5th when he went into the hospital,” Travis said.

There, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and received a bleak prognosis of only two years left to live.

Landon died in September of 2019.

“He really was calm and had faith and really accepted what was coming his way,” Travis said. “And that helped Andrea [Landon’s mom] and I and all of our friends and family that were involved in the journey.”

But the journey didn’t end there. The Solberg’s have since started Landon’s Light Foundation in honor of their son.

“One of the main focuses is helping kids that are going through a medical journey and helping them and their families,” he said.

To maintain their mission, the foundation has created a handful of various programs.

Their most popular is during the holiday season.

“10 Days of Giving, which we’re going through right now, that represents that December 5th, that date that he first went in and we got out the 14th,” he said.

Under the holiday campaign, the Solberg’s are able to provide 10 sick children with a flood of gifts and a little encouragement to keep up the fight.

One of the first kids gifted this year was Trevor Lloyd, a 17-year-old out of Williston battling Ewing’s Sarcoma.

“He got some gift cards and some things that he’s really wanted. He’s very artistic, so he got some supplies and that kind of stuff so that was really cool,” Trevor’s mom, Dominique Lloyd said.

Helping more than a few dozen families in only one year of the foundation’s existence. Travis says it’s not the giving that gives his family the most peace, it’s the giving aspect.

“This is so much of what Landon is and I think he’s smiling and very proud,” he said.

A gift he feels is worth more than anything.

Solberg says the hope for the foundation’s growth is unlimited and he can’t wait to see what happens next.