Williston Boy Had A Heart For Giving — Despite It Being His Birthday

Most kids ask for toys, tech or gadgets when their birthdays roll around, but in this Positively North Dakota Story one boy decided that for this birthday he would rather give than receive.

Kievyn Waggoner from Williston just celebrated his 11th birthday, and instead of thinking about himself, he took the opportunity to shine a light on something he felt was more important.

“It’s wintertime and I figured they’re going to need a lot of help and I figured they were going to be pretty busy around this time of year,” said Waggoner.

He’s referring to the Mondak Animal Rescue in Williston. For his birthday, he asked the 15 friends he invited to his party to bring an item to donate to the animal rescue. He wound up collecting nearly $1,000 worth of supplies to donate.

“We’re going through about 20 lbs of puppy food a day but then the big bags we’re going through about 50 to 75 lbs of dog food a day so this really makes a difference what he did,” Shelter Manager Tamara Rooks said.

What makes it even better? Waggoner’s selfless act inspired other young kids to pitch in and help as well.

“He really made a big difference. We’ve had a lot of people now following this young man’s lead. Like I said yesterday, we had another young man bring a bag of dog food and it just makes us very ecstatic,” Rooks said.

“I’ve just adored animals, for my whole life I’ve loved animals. Donations are helpful for anyone and just donating is a good thing to do,” Waggoner said.