Williston Business Growth led to a National Award

The International Economic Development Council is a national board that recognizes cities’ economic development.

Williston’s Economic Development Department was the one to win among hundreds of other finalists. The award was presented at a conference in Indianapolis, Ind.

We spoke with Williston’s Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko, and he said this award is the new standard for the city.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by IEDC because it is the gold standard when we talk about economic development profession and again it was just an honor to receive that award,” said Wenko.

Wenko said that they received the news that they won last summer, but had to wait until fall to make it public.