Williston CHI St. Alexius Within My Reach Program Back

After a one-year hiatus, CHI St. Alexius of WIlliston is bringing back their Within My Reach program.

This workshop series is a relationship skills and decision making program for individuals seeking more enriching relationships with the people that matter in their lives.

Those who attend will prepare for stress and coping using tools like arts and crafts, role-playing, video informationals and more.

Those who’ve used the program before and use these tools in real life help make the program more meaningful.

“They’ve been really encouraging to the other classmates and explaing what’s going on and their energy has really caught on with other people,” said Teresa Sasser, CHI Chaplin.

The classes will begin on Feb. 5 and even if you are not in a relationship, you are still welcome to attend.