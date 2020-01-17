Williston CHI St. Alexius Within My Reach Program Back

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a one-year hiatus, CHI St. Alexius of WIlliston is bringing back their Within My Reach program.

This workshop series is a relationship skills and decision making program for individuals seeking more enriching relationships with the people that matter in their lives.

Those who attend will prepare for stress and coping using tools like arts and crafts, role-playing, video informationals and more.

Those who’ve used the program before and use these tools in real life help make the program more meaningful.

“They’ve been really encouraging to the other classmates and explaing what’s going on and their energy has really caught on with other people,” said Teresa Sasser, CHI Chaplin.

The classes will begin on Feb. 5 and even if you are not in a relationship, you are still welcome to attend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tribal Healthcare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Healthcare"

Preserving History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preserving History"

Tribes & REAL ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes & REAL ID"

Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Carter Berger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carter Berger"

Century v Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century v Legacy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Minot International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot International Airport"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Frozen Pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frozen Pipes"

Tire Pressure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tire Pressure"

Drive-Thrus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-Thrus"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/16"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16"

A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel"

Girl Scouts Lemon Ups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts Lemon Ups"

Girl Scout Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Interview"

Blessing Bank Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank Update"

Personal Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Data"

Drama Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drama Department"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge