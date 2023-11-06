WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The collection of the Williston City Christmas Tree, which was scheduled to be harvested and transported on November 7, has been postponed. The tree is now scheduled to be removed and transported on November 14.



The tree is coming from 801 24th Street East. Crews from the Williston Public Works department will prep and remove the tree with assistance from Dacotah West Crane Service and 11 Bravo.



The tentative start for the removal process is scheduled for 9:00 a.m., weather permitting.