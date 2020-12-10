Williston City Commission approves up to $50K to Affordable Housing Incentive program

Williston city leaders are encouraging home building with a new program.

Tuesday night, Williston City Commission approved up to $50,000 from the community build program to go toward the Affordable Housing Incentive program.

This is an initiative to allow builders to apply for a $5,000 grant after they’ve completed the house.

The Developmental Services Director tells us there are certain guidelines that need to be followed, but their hope is to improve the quality of life for everyone.

“What we’re trying to do is keep the price of the housing down and this might incentivize them if say a contractor can’t keep it to that level then maybe they’ll use this $5,000 to give off on the sale of the house,” City of Williston Director of Development Services Mark Schneider said.