Williston City Commissioners approve $50K toward nonprofit community enhancement projects

Williston city officials are hoping to enhance the community with a little financial assistance.

Now until Dec. 18, nonprofits that qualify can fill out an application to receive money from the Williston STAR Funds Community Enhancement Grant.

The grant was created to help support community growth through various enhancement projects.

City Commissioners have approved up to $50,000 toward these efforts.

“Of that $50,000, your average of what applicants can expect to get is anywhere between 1,000 to maybe 2 or 3,000, so it’s small amounts, but it’s really designed to help close the gap for a project that might be out there,” Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko said.

Applications can be emailed, mailed or delivered to the Williston Economic Development Office.