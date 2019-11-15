Williston City Council Seeks Outside Consultation to Solve School Problem

WILLISTON — Over the course of six years, Williams County School District 1 has had an uphill battle when it comes to overcrowding.

Starting at 2,775 students to now having 4,074, the school currently holds over 4,400 students including 292 juniors and 286 seniors and after the people of Williston voted down three bond referendums to expand the school city commissioners felt the need to step in.

So they brought on an outside consultant to collect data to present to voters and to mediate ongoing issues between District 1 and District 8.

“We’ve got a very distinct education need in Williams County and we truly owe it to the students of Williams County to help provide data to all the districts in the county so that they can make an educated decision of how to move forward,” said Steve Kemp, Williams County Commissioner.

Dr. David Flowers, an education consultant from West Fargo has no personal relationship with either Williston School District, and though he is removed from the ongoing day to day struggles, he said he understands the challenges after leading West Fargo through a similar transition.

“We wanted an unbiased picture…and from people that understood how North Dakota’s school funding worked,” Kemp said.

Flowers will collect data on where exactly their tax dollars are going. For example, some homeowners in District 8 were upset that their tax dollars were going to improvements in District 1, but then their kids were not allowed to attend that school.

He will also look at potential future enrollment numbers. But when all the data is collected and the research is said and done, it will still ultimately be up to the voters moving forward.

“We’re not here to make recommendations other than things to study. Perhaps, we may come up with some different scenarios that seems prudent to explore, but the next stage will be up to the stakeholders,” said Flowers.

Once all data is complete, both districts will be able to present the exact amount of money needed to either increase school size or collaborate with each other to combine students and solve their problems.

“We’re excited we got boots on the ground. They’re hitting the ground running and I hope they get as much information as possible and as quickly as possible, but ultimately that March 15 deadline…hopefully, will come and we’ll have everything we need at that point,” Flowers said.

Flowers said his data collecting will begin as early as December and is confident that this can bring things to resolve.

