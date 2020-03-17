Williston Community Library Hosting Facebook Live’s for Children After School Closures

Williston Community Library joined many other libraries to practice social distancing by deciding to close its doors to public visitation.

As a way to keep families involved, they’ve started Reading Books Live, Monday through Friday, twice a day, on their Facebook Live.

Library staff will read a book and do a step-by-step activity using supplies that most people already have lying around their house.

The Library’s Mobile Coordinator said other libraries across the country are doing this as well and it just gives people something to do.

“This is good for keeping the kids entertained, for us to be able to still be out in the community, and it’s good for the parents to know that we still care about them and their situation and are doing what we can to help,” Mobile Library Coordinator Montana Icenogle said.

Below are the dates and times the Williston Community Library will go live on their Facebook page: