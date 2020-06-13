Williston Comunity Library is still closed but is now offering some of its indoor services

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Starting Monday, the library will begin letting the community use it’s computers.

Library staff feel this is a vital piece of the library that many people take advantage of for various different reasons like job hunting and for filling out applications.

Each computer station will be thouroughly cleaned between uses and all prior policies still apply.

“It’s a starting point for us. We know there’s a need out there, we know people are looking for jobs and everyone has important work to do sometimes and you need a computer so it’s just a good starting for us to use to get the public in and we can then go from there.” Library Assistant Wanda Olaf said.

Olaf says they haven’t set a date for when the library will fully open again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Dennis Sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dennis Sentencing"

Project Renew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Renew"

Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19"

Bike Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Shortage"

Lillian's Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lillian's Renovation"

ATV Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATV Safety"

Mandan Footgolf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Footgolf"

foot golf Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "foot golf Minot"

Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform"

Time Outdoors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time Outdoors"

Couple Reunited

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple Reunited"

Signs of Positivity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signs of Positivity"

Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/12"

Prepare for a windy and hot weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a windy and hot weekend"

FURRY FRIDAY 6-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY 6-12"

Life Hacks: Coke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Coke"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge