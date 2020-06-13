Williston Comunity Library is still closed but is now offering some of its indoor services

Starting Monday, the library will begin letting the community use it’s computers.

Library staff feel this is a vital piece of the library that many people take advantage of for various different reasons like job hunting and for filling out applications.

Each computer station will be thouroughly cleaned between uses and all prior policies still apply.

“It’s a starting point for us. We know there’s a need out there, we know people are looking for jobs and everyone has important work to do sometimes and you need a computer so it’s just a good starting for us to use to get the public in and we can then go from there.” Library Assistant Wanda Olaf said.

Olaf says they haven’t set a date for when the library will fully open again.