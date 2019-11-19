Williston Continues their Growth with New Public Works Facility

The city of Williston continues its growth with a brand new Public Works building.

The new 96,000 square-foot Public Works Facility in Williston has all the bells and whistles making a complete working environment.

“This is a major need as far as infrastructure for the City of Williston,” said Kenny Bergstrom, Operations Manager.

Public Works in Williston compiles day-to-day tasks keeping the city clean and safe — from sanitation to traveling.

“We cover everything from sanitation..obviously garbage collection…water, sewer, wastewater, roads and streets, cemetery, forestry. And now all the departments operate out of this building,” said David Bell, Director of Public Works.

Before each department was spread around the city in small rented spaces becoming costly, but after a big $30 million facility purchase back in 2018 the Public Works of Williston is now housed under one 96,000 square-foot roof. All of which is completely paid for and supplies all departments with everything they need in one place.

“Before we did not have the space for the public works and engineering with all the offices that we had and the shop we did not have enough space to get all our equipment in so we were parking it all outside, some of it anyway. Now we have all the equipment inside. The shop, again, we did not have the lift capacity or the ceiling height to put our equipment up in the air to get all the mechanical work done,” said Bell.

The massive building isn’t just a working space. It now includes a combined space for public use such as meetings, training and other things the city of Williston may need.

“We now have enough space in this facility that we can put a hundred plus people into one room for our community inputs and any training that we were needing to do,” Bell said.