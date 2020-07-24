Williston Council for the Aging Senior Center gets much-needed makeover

New paint, furniture and flooring are just a few of the many renovations done to the Williston Council for the Aging Senior Center while it’s been closed due to COVID-19.

The project took about two months to complete.

The executive director tells KX News these changes were long overdue and he thinks seniors will like them.

“It’s a great looking facility. I think once the seniors come back in they’ll notice the changes. It’s a lot brighter, more uplifting, you see behind me these walls are great walls. We have new brickwork here, masonry, new colors, new furniture. We needed an overhaul,” Executive Director David Richter said.

Richter says a ribbon cutting is happening next Friday.

The facility will re-open on Aug. 3.

