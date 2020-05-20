Williston Coyote Foundation meets record number of scholarships given

With help from alumni, businesses and organizations, the 32-year-old Williston Coyote Foundation was able to raise $90,000 for its annual senior scholarships.

This year, 83 students from Williston High School applied and all 83 were able to receive a scholarship, making this their largest amount of applicants and money ever given.

“It’s a pretty great testament to what kind of people our school produces. We have so many Coyote alumn that feel strongly about giving back,” Executive Director of Williston Coyote Foundation Codi Austreim said.