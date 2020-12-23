Williston District 1 students heading back to in-person learning in January

After months of being home due to COVID-19, Williston Public School District 1 has made a plan to bring students back to school for in-person learning.
The first two weeks in January, both Williston high school and middle school will use hybrid learning.
By Jan. 19, students will be back in the buildings full time, Monday through Thursday, with Friday being a day for student advancement and deep cleanings.
The district superintendent tells us this was a collaborative decision between its COVID-19 response team and the school board.
He feels this is a step in the right direction.
“The ultimate goal that we have not lost sight of is we want to be back in school five days a week, we just want to make sure that we’re getting as much feedback as we can from everybody,” Jeff Thake said.
Thake says all other schools under District 1 will continue to operate as they have been on the four day schedule of in-person classes.