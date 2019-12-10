Williston DMV to now open new location on Dec. 12

WILLISTON — The Williston Motor Vehicle Office (DMV) will now open at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 in its new location inside the Williams County Administration Building at 206 E Broadway in downtown Williston.

The DMV was previously scheduled to open on Wednesday, Dec. 11, but the opening has been delayed to ensure that the space is prepared.

If citizens need to access vehicle registration services while the DMV is closed, a list of alternative locations is available online at: https://www.dot.nd.gov/dotnet2/view/mvsites.aspx.

A kiosk located inside of CashWise provides limited registration services.

Passport services (not including photos) are available from the Williams County Treasurer/Recorder’s Office (206 E Broadway).

In its new location, the DMV will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday’s from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.