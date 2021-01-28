Williston dog owners file civil suit to end ban on pit bulls

WILLISTON, N.D. — A dozen people identifying themselves as pit bull owners have filed a federal lawsuit demanding that the city of Williston end its ban on the dogs. The city’s ordinance, which went to effect in March of 1987, prohibits anyone from owning or keeping a pit bull in the city limits. It bars four specific breeds as well as any dog that has the “appearance and characteristics” of a pit bull. The civil complaint argues, among other things, that the risks of the dogs are based on outdated information and by deeming them dangerous it strips the owners of their due process and equal protection rights.

Currently there are are 15 cities in the state of North Dakota who do not allow pit bulls within city limits. Among them is the city of Minot. In 2018, Minot citizens tried to end Minot’s breed-specific law, but City Council members voted to have staff draft a dangerous dog ordinance instead. The ban has not been lifted to date.

Cities like Bismarck and Dickinson do allow pit bulls within city limits.

For a list of cities with breed specific laws in North Dakota click here.

