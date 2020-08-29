Williston Drill Team to host Back to School Carnival

Before summer ends, a group of dancers are hoping to have one last hoorah.

Tomorrow, the Williston Drill Team is hosting an Back to School Carnival.

Food, games, and other fun activities will be available for anyone to come out and enjoy.

KX News spoke with the team’s coach, who says– this is not only a fun event for the community to cap off the summer but also a chance to raise money for the future of their program.

“A lot of our stuff had to be canceled so we’re really hoping that this one here is successful. This makes the rest of the season less stressful and less pizzas to sell later.” Varsity Williston Drill Team Coach Tia Hennix said.

That’s tomorrow from noon to 3 p.m. at Harmon Park.

Hennix says they will be working to keep everyone safe, with sanitation stations and continuous cleaning of all the activities.

Masks are recommended but will not be required.