Williston Drill Team to host Back to School Carnival

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Before summer ends, a group of dancers are hoping to have one last hoorah.

Tomorrow, the Williston Drill Team is hosting an Back to School Carnival.

Food, games, and other fun activities will be available for anyone to come out and enjoy.

KX News spoke with the team’s coach, who says– this is not only a fun event for the community to cap off the summer but also a chance to raise money for the future of their program.

“A lot of our stuff had to be canceled so we’re really hoping that this one here is successful. This makes the rest of the season less stressful and less pizzas to sell later.” Varsity Williston Drill Team Coach Tia Hennix said.

That’s tomorrow from noon to 3 p.m. at Harmon Park.

Hennix says they will be working to keep everyone safe, with sanitation stations and continuous cleaning of all the activities.

Masks are recommended but will not be required.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class AAA & 9-Man Football

Class AA & Class A Football

Friday, August 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

YHF

Air-Cooled Performance

Watford City Urgent Care

Donate Life Fundraiser

India Clay Oven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/28

Foster Care Money

Clear Sky Addition

Photographer Retiring

DOCR Director

Mailbox or Ballotbox

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Drive Thru Flu Shots

Art Gallery

Ad Campaign

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Prepare for a weekend temperature roller coaster

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss