Williston drone program to help agriculture and oil companies coming in 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You may notice more and more drones flying over the Bakken.

That’s because the opportunity to learn how to pilot a drone is coming very soon.

Earlier this week Williston commissioners gave the green light for a new UAV Drone program at TrainND to train pilots.

The STAR Fund has allocated money, along with TrainND, to purchase both the program and an instructor.

Mayor Howard Klug tells KX News this will help out both agriculture and oil companies with aerial inspections and various other things. He says ultimately, the opportunities are endless.

“Amazon was going to start delivering in certain areas, not in our area, but in other areas by drones and somebody has to pilot those drones and if we can train them here and we can get a lot of people coming to Williston to be trained to use those kinds of programs, who knows,” Klug said.

Mayor Klug says things should be up and going as soon as 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dickinson Boy's Soccer

Thursday, September 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Volunteers Needed

COVID-19 Dashboard

Donation Drive

Halls Apartments Donation

New Program

Jurassic World

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/10

Thursday's Forecast: sunny & warmer

NDC SEP10

Dr. Wynne on Clinical Trials

Pre-trial Services

Standing Rock Push to Vote

Brock Pierce Visits

Hops for Hooves Preview

Trump Administration seeks to relax oil drilling rules through U.S. Forest Service rule change

Local Cartoonist

Buelah Volleyball

Century Girl's Golf

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss