Williston drone program to help agriculture and oil companies coming in 2021

You may notice more and more drones flying over the Bakken.

That’s because the opportunity to learn how to pilot a drone is coming very soon.

Earlier this week Williston commissioners gave the green light for a new UAV Drone program at TrainND to train pilots.

The STAR Fund has allocated money, along with TrainND, to purchase both the program and an instructor.

Mayor Howard Klug tells KX News this will help out both agriculture and oil companies with aerial inspections and various other things. He says ultimately, the opportunities are endless.

“Amazon was going to start delivering in certain areas, not in our area, but in other areas by drones and somebody has to pilot those drones and if we can train them here and we can get a lot of people coming to Williston to be trained to use those kinds of programs, who knows,” Klug said.

Mayor Klug says things should be up and going as soon as 2021.