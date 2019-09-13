Williston Energy Fest is this weekend

The fifth annual Williston Energy Fest is happening tonight and tomorrow. But, it isn’t your average festival, it’s geared towards the younger crowd.

The event kicks off tonight with a performance from David Nail. Tomorrow is the Sporting Clays competition and Eve 6 performs.

A spokesperson for the event tells us the average age for people living in Williston is 31, so they’re focusing all the events to Millenials.

“We oftentimes hear people ‘oh, there’s not enough to do around here,'” said Jason Marmon, US Energy Director. “And so we try to help that and we try to inspire other organizers to put on their own events.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.