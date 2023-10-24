WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — City workers in Williston are getting ready for the first round of snow this week.

They’re loading a salt sand mixture that Public Works will use on the roads.

Workers are also putting all the snow gates and snow plows on the heavy equipment so they’re ready to go out into the streets.

Bret Williams, the operations manager of the Williston Public Works, reminds neighbors that once they go outside to shovel and blow snow, that snow goes in their yard, not back on the street.

Williams says the forecast changes quickly, but the city preparation starts much earlier.

“Most people do not realize but we actually prepare ourselves most of the summer months. We are fixing all of the damaged roads from the last winter whether it be frost boils, potholes,” said Williams.

City workers in Williston are also asking neighbors to remember to shovel the sidewalks in front of their property within seven days after the snow lets up.