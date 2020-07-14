Williston Extension Center making progress toward new facilities

A $400,000 grant from the Williams County Commission will be put toward building a new seed-cleaning facility and a greenhouse.

Both projects combined costs around $3.5 million.

The director of the extension center tells KX news these new facilities will allow for better research, faster work completion and an opportunity to try new things.

“It’s going to have a de-stoner and magnet so we can remove all that metal and stones and it will allow us to have a food-grade product as well as a planting seed and the greenhouse that will allow our scientists to work and do research during the winter, not just during the summer months,” NDSU Williston Extenstion Director Jerry Bergman said.