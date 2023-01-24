WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Due to a medical emergency, one North Dakota family has found themselves far from home, with no idea as to how they’ll pay their medical bills.

On November 11, 2022, the Rees family got the news no family wants to hear.

Their 2-year-old son, William, was diagnosed with Leukemia, a cancer that if not treated, can be fatal within months.

After getting the diagnosis William and his mother Maricel flew out to the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Rees’ say they informed the Wilkinson Elementary Principal Jeremy Brenner as well as the Williston Public School HR, what was going on and they couldn’t believe what happened next.

“I went across the street and spoke with HR over there. Her name I believe was Miranda, a nice woman there. She said don’t worry, go take care of your kid, everything is fine, the job is secure,” said William’s father, Thomas Rees.

A few days later the Rees’ started to receive phone calls about the state of Maricel’s job.

The Rees’ stated that after a conference call, Maricel and her family were left with two choices, voluntarily quit and be eligible for rehire at a later date or be let go.

“I really need to keep my job, I’m the only source of income here in the house and I really need my job back,” said William’s mother, Maricel Rees.

With William’s father, Thomas, recovering from a collapsed lung due to COVID, he is currently not able to work, making Maricel’s insurance the only one they could use.

But after making the tough decision to quit, her insurance was canceled.

The family was unable to get insurance in North Dakota because they now live in Utah, and they weren’t able to get insurance in Utah because they aren’t residents.

“We’re like trapped in a void. We can’t get insurance from either part. The hospital here has fantastic financial planners and fantastic social workers but they’re telling us that they’ve never seen anything like this before,” added Thomas Rees.

This dilemma leaves them no other choice but to pay out of pocket.

KX News reached out to the Williston Public School district and the Wilkinson Elementary School but have not heard back.

A GoFundMe has been set up in order to help the Rees with expenses.