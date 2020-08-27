Williston family forced to adjust to new life after car accident leaves father of 5 paralyzed

A single-vehicle accident changed one Williston man’s life forever, now the family says they’re counting their blessings as they turn the page on a new chapter.

Lawrence Peterson said, “I’m definitely happy to be alive, the good Lord sure blessed me.”

Last Monday, Mariah Peterson received a call she never expected.

“At 7 o’clock my phone was ringing, I answered it, and you know I’m barely awake. My three year old ran over to me and was like mommy phone, phone, phone. It was my husband on the phone and he says I’ve had an accident, I can’t get out of the truck.” Lawrence Peterson’s Wife Mariah Peterson said.

Lawrence swerved off the road down into a 50-foot embankment and due to the impact, his truck was malfunctioning leaving him stuck and unable to call 911.

“He told me he was on County Road 5 near Grenora and I said okay I’m calling for help,” Mariah said.

Without exact GPS coordinates, Peterson’s call to dispatchers wasn’t any help. It wasn’t until after nearly 30 minutes of trying to put the pieces together that the unthinkable happened.

“In that amount of time Lawrence managed to cut out his airbag and flag down a passing driver who thank God saw him and called 911 with the exact mile marker he was at,” she said.

From there Lawrence was transported to CHI Saint Alexius in Williston, and after doctors realized he was paralyzed from the waist down, he was airlifted to Fargo.

“It was just overwhelming, I’m not going to lie.” Peterson said

She says they’ve been forced to adjust and quickly.

“He has to learn how to balance, to sit up, to go to the bathroom, everything all over again, and in the meantime, I’m having to make modifications to our house because our doorways are a little bit narrow and we don’t have a handicap accessible ramp,” she said.

Which won’t come cheap, but as she puts it, there’s no price tag on the miracle they’ve all received.

“Lawrence could’ve died. My kids could be fatherless right now and we’re going to have a new baby in two months that never would have known his father and again that’s not what God wanted. All that happened was the vertebrae broke and we still have Lawrence.” she said.

Peterson says they’ve started a Go Fund Me to help with some of their costs

If you’d like to donate: Click Here.