Williston family grieves after the tragic loss of a mother and daughter

A Williston family is grieving after a tragic car accident claimed the life of a mother and daughter.

The crash in Williston Thursday afternoon happened on Highway 2, when a driver in another vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing the accident.

The passenger in the other vehicle, 28-year-old Laquinta Cooper, was life-flighted to the hospital.

Cooper was traveling with her husband and two young sons.

Cooper’s husband Richard Minton tells us that his wife died at the hospital, during a c-section.

She was 8 months pregnant, and due in August with the couple’s third child, a girl.

The baby also passed away.



Minton says he and his two sons suffered only minor injuries from the crash, but they are devastated.

The family moved to Williston exactly one year ago today.



Minton has set up a GoFund Me page to help raise funds to bury his wife and daughter in Tennessee, where they have family.



The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle was cited for failing to yield to the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.