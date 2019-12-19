Williston family loses home, belongings in fire

WILLISTON — A couple and their six children lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire on Wednesday.

James and Jasmine Gibson and their six boys, ages one to nine, all escaped the fire unharmed, but lost everything they had, according to a GoFundMe created by their neighbor, Kevin Patty Gibbs.

“I am asking you to come together and help this family with any amount of donation. Victims of fires face tremendous costs, I hope this fund will help alleviate some of the burden this family faces,” the GoFundMe read.

A trailer will be set up at 1427 50th St. W in Williston if you would like to donate anything from furniture to clothes to food, said Gibbs.

Here is a list of clothing and shoe sizing needs for the children and parents:

Clothing sizes — 4, 6/7, 8/9, 10, 11/12, 1X and 4X

Shoe sizes — 11, 1, 2.5, 4, 5, and 9

Baby diapers size 3 and 9-12 month clothes

As of posting time, $650 of a $5,000 goal has been raised.

CLICK HERE for the link to the GoFundMe.