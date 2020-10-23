Williston FD’s ‘Fill The Boot’ campaign to fund research for neuromuscular diseases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Diseases like ALS and muscular dystrophy affect children and adults daily, which is why the Williston Fire Department wants to help.

The department is collecting money for their annual Fill the Boot Campaign.

The funds will go to researching neuromuscular diseases.

Unlike years past where the department is out in the community collecting money, they’ll be doing it strictly online.

“This year being online, things might be a little different, we’re probably going to be a little short, so, all the support we can get will be greatly appreciated,” Battalion Chief Brenden Stevens said.

The Williston Fire Department says they plan to continue raising money until their goal is met.

To donate: Click Here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Wild Calf

Fill the Boot

Friday, October 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Surrey Football

Sturgis Rally

Emergency Commission Meeting

Ministering During Pandemic

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Smoke Shop

Unemployment Overpay

Masks and Policing

Pope on Civil Union

Winter Gear

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/23

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 10-23-20

Robert One Minute 10-23

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 23

NDC OCT 23

Nedrose Football

Restaurant Survival

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss