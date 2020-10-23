Williston FD’s ‘Fill The Boot’ campaign to fund research for neuromuscular diseases

Diseases like ALS and muscular dystrophy affect children and adults daily, which is why the Williston Fire Department wants to help.

The department is collecting money for their annual Fill the Boot Campaign.

The funds will go to researching neuromuscular diseases.

Unlike years past where the department is out in the community collecting money, they’ll be doing it strictly online.

“This year being online, things might be a little different, we’re probably going to be a little short, so, all the support we can get will be greatly appreciated,” Battalion Chief Brenden Stevens said.

The Williston Fire Department says they plan to continue raising money until their goal is met.

To donate: Click Here.