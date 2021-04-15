Williston Fire Department celebrates promotions, newest recruit class

The Williston Fire Department has a lot to celebrate, with six promotions and the graduation of the newest recruit class.
On Friday, the following individuals will be officially promoted to new positions:
- Lt. Clint Bates, to Captain
- Lt. Patrick Sellers, to Captain
- Firefighters/EMT Mitch Byman, to Engineer
- Firefighter/EMT Josh Larson, to Engineer
- Firefighter/EMT Jared Mackley, to Engineer
- Firefighter/EMT Wade Gammell, to Engineer
On Saturday, the following individuals will graduate as the Recruit Class 2020 0406:
- Jackson Fox
- Alex Hernandez
- Russell Wold
- Grant Niskanen
- Julia Crisman
- Bianca Alvarado
Upon graduation, they will have successfully completed all requirements needed to be awarded the rank of Firefighter/EMT.
The WFD Fire Academy is one year and covers Firefighter I and II, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, Airport Firefighter, and EMT.