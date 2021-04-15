Williston Fire Department celebrates promotions, newest recruit class

The Williston Fire Department has a lot to celebrate, with six promotions and the graduation of the newest recruit class.

On Friday, the following individuals will be officially promoted to new positions:

Lt. Clint Bates, to Captain

Lt. Patrick Sellers, to Captain

Firefighters/EMT Mitch Byman, to Engineer

Firefighter/EMT Josh Larson, to Engineer

Firefighter/EMT Jared Mackley, to Engineer

Firefighter/EMT Wade Gammell, to Engineer

On Saturday, the following individuals will graduate as the Recruit Class 2020 0406:

Jackson Fox

Alex Hernandez

Russell Wold

Grant Niskanen

Julia Crisman

Bianca Alvarado

Upon graduation, they will have successfully completed all requirements needed to be awarded the rank of Firefighter/EMT.

The WFD Fire Academy is one year and covers Firefighter I and II, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, Airport Firefighter, and EMT.