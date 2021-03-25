Williston Fire Department donates $32K worth of equipment to Glenburn Rural Fire Department

Just a couple of weeks after Glenburn lost its only fire station and equipment due to a fire, the donations continue to come in.

Earlier this week, the Williston Fire Department received approval from the city to donate four self-contained breathing apparatuses, including the cylinders and masks to go with it.

The Chief of Operations tells KX News this is equivalent to about a $32,000 donation, as each apparatus costs about $8,000.

He says the Glenburn Rural Fire Department suffered a total loss and this is just a small way that they could help.

“It’s one of those things where no matter what we have to provide a service and we have to help out and I know for a fact if this were to happen to us Glenburn and the other communities around would help and it’s just what North Dakotan’s do,” Matt Clark said.

Clark says Glenburn should receive the equipment by Sunday.

He also says the Williston Fire Department will be getting newer model apparatus replacements to restock their inventory.