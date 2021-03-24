Williston Fire Department donates 4 SCBAs to Glenburn Rural Fire Department

After the Glenburn Rural Fire Department lost everything in a fire earlier this month, the community pitched in to help their recovery effort — now including the Williston Fire Department.

According to a press release, the Williston Fire Department will donate four self-contained breathing apparatuses to the Glenburn Rural Fire Department after receiving approval from the City of Williston Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

WFD donation

WFD is phasing out its current models of SCBAs within the department’s inventory. They say newer models provide enhanced rescue capabilities and upgraded firefighter safety modifications. With the donation of the four current SCBA models, WFD will purchase four newer models.

A GoFundMe for the GFD has raised nearly $24,000. To donate, CLICK HERE.