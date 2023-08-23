WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — On a scale of 1 to 10, how effective and safe do you think your local fire department is?

Well, there’s actually an official review committee that decides that. And they say The Williston Fire Department has improved over the last few years.

The Insurance Services Office conducts these reviews every three to five years to let insurance companies, and the public know, how the Fire Department is doing.

With 10 being the worst and 1 being the best, the Williston Fire Department is ranked with a 2.

This is an improvement from their last rating of 80.65% in 2018 to 85.33% this year for safety and effectiveness.

The department is ranked on fire inspections, public education, response times, water system capacities, dispatching, and more.

The committee put Williston in the top 8% of fire departments, nationwide.

In fact, Williston is one of six fire departments in North Dakota to receive a rating of 2 or higher, after considering all 560 departments, throughout the state.