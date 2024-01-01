WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The time between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day was an extremely busy time for the Williston Fire Department (WFD), as the group was called to handle a total of 11 service calls in the span of 18 hours.

According to a press release from the department, the 2023-2024 volume of New Year’s service requests was lower than the 19 incidents reported in 2022-2023. This year’s reports consisted of four Fire calls, five Medical calls, and two Flight Team Transfer requests.

While the overall number of incidents decreased, the volume of fire-related calls quadrupled over the previous year. All four of this year’s incidents, according to the release, involved fireworks in some regard.

The first call was reported at 7:35 p.m., in which a ‘cake’ box of fireworks was reported to have been left unattended in Harmon Park. The second call took place at 9:23 p.m. in the 1800 block of 21st Avenue West, when a vehicle fire broke out after a firework was launched into an unoccupied car. In both the third and fourth calls (which took place at 10:06 p.m. and 1:03 a.m., respectively), department officers responded to dumpsters that were set on fire after firework debris was disposed of inside of them.

In total, initial end-of-year reports showed a 10% increase in call volume in 2023 when compared to the year before. During 2022, the WFD received a total of 5,235 calls for service — and the department expects the total from this previous year to be just under 5,800.