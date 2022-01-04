Williston Fire Department responds to fire at Riverside Welding

The Williston Fire Department responded to a fire at Riverside Welding on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. that caused substantial damage to the business.

Firefighters responded to a report that a fire started inside the industrial complex in northwest Williston near the boiler room. As of 1:15 p.m., the fire has been contained. All employees were evacuated and, when the building began showing signs of collapsing, WFD says they switched to defense fire operations. No one was injured in the fire.

The department is still on scene to extinguish any residual fire and for cleanup. The cause is under investigation.