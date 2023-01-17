WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Pheasant Run Parkway around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release, they dispatched for a structure fire with flames and smoke coming from multiple locations. The first engine to arrive discovered that it was coming from a storage unit facility.

All crews that were on the scene quickly put the fire out and were able to control the spread of the fires to just four units, with others having smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Williston Fire Department Fire Prevention Division was dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation, we’ll keep you updated as information becomes available.