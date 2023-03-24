WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 1 p.m. on Friday, the Williston Fire Department and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management were called by the Mountrail County Emergency Management for support regarding an active well pad fire with multiple storage tanks on site in the New Town area.

According to the Williston Fire Department, they, along with Williams County Emergency Management, were asked for help from the Hazardous Materials Response Team for air quality monitoring.

This is an active situation and the Williston Fire Department and Williams County Emergency Management personnel are actively responding to the fire.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.